Universal Credit is due to be rolled out in Larne on October 31.

Larne Library is offering claimants with “little or no” computer experience the opportunity to have a “one to one” session to learn skills for using the Universal Credit website.

These sessions will be held at Larne Library on October 31, from 10.30 am until 3.30 pm.

Library membership is required and booking is advisable.

To book, contact Cathy Stevenson on 28 277047.