Ulster-Scots to hold Burns night celebration

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots will celebrate the Scottish poet Rabbie Burns with a Burns Night soirée in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, on Wednesday January 30, at 8.00pm.

Taking part will be Willie Drennan’s Ulster Scots band, The Grouse Beaters and the Bright Lights Dance Group from Belfast providing a short display of Highland dancing.

The haggis will be “piped in” by James Crawford, from Ballymena and then “addressed”.

Everyone will be welcome.

The cost of admission is £5 which includes haggis and refreshments.