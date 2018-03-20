Two thousand to line up for Larne Half Marathon

Two thousand runners are expected to take part in the Larne Half-Marathon which will be held on Saturday (March 24).

The 13.1 mile race will get underway at Tower Road, at 11.00 am with the walk commenting at 10.00 am.

The front of the start line is reserved for faster runners and for athletes in the wheel chair race, which will start two minutes before the main race.

Motorists are asked to observe traffic diversions.

All coastal traffic will be encouraged to use alternative routes, via Millbrook, Drumahoe Road, Ballymullock Road, Drumnegreagh Road.

From 9.00am onwards, traffic will be restricted around Tower Road, Chaine Memorial Road and Bay Road. Participants are asked to use designated carparks.

In the town centre, including the Victoria Road/Glenarm Road junction, delays are expected between 11.00am and 11.30am approximately.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for coastal journeys as well as residents and visitors to Cairndhu Golf Club and Carnfunnock and to exercise extreme caution for runners when travelling on the route.

Ballygally residents are asked to allow extra time for their journeys, from 11.30 am until 12.50 pm.

PSNI officers and a large team of marshals will help to manage traffic flow and runners.

They will be assisted by St John Ambulance which will provide medical cover for the event. The public is asked to work along with the marshals in order to create an atmosphere that everyone can enjoy safely.

Runners will leave Tower Road, proceeding along Curran Road to Main Street, Broadway; Point Street; Lower Cross Street; Main Street; High Street; Victoria Road and onwards to Coast Road and Ballygally and Weyburn Road before returning to the Coast Road and the promenade where the race ends.

Prizegiving is expected to commence at 1.30 pm in the main hall of the leisure centre.