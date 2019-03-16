Two men die following Ballynure and Crumlin road traffic collisions

Two men have died following separate road traffic collisions at Ballynure and Crumlin today, Saturday, March 16.

Police confirmed that one man died after the car he was driving left the carriageway at Ballyhill Road near Nutts Corner shortly before 8.25am this morning.

A second man died from injuries he sustained after his car collided with a stationary lorry on the Belfast bound A8 dual carriageway at around 7.50am.

Both roads have since re-opened.

Chief Inspector Neil Beck said: “Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding both tragic fatal collisions this morning and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed either collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact police at Antrim or Larne on 101.”