Two arrested after attempted hijacking at Antrim Road

Police have arrested two men following the report of an attempted hijacking of a vehicle in Newtownabbey during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday December 12).

Inspector James Gourley said: “We received a report just after 3.00 am that as a woman was parking her car in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley, two men approached the vehicle.

“One of the men tried to take the car keys while the other man entered the car through the passenger side. The woman screamed for help, and the two suspects ran off.

“One of the suspects is described as having worn a grey tracksuit while the second suspect was reported to have worn a black jacket, baseball hat and grey tracksuit bottoms.

“Thankfully the woman was not physically injured, however, there’s no doubt this would have been a traumatic ordeal for her which has left her shaken.

“Police responded and, a short time later, arrested two men, aged 20 and 24. Both men were arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted hijacking, disorderly behaviour and resisting police. Both men remain in custody at this time.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time, or just prior to when the report was made to contact police in Newtownabbey on the non/emergency number 101, quoting reference number 110 of 12/12/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.