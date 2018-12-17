Tullygarley thanks to retiring Santa after 50 years

The Tullygarley Community Group and residents have thanked Jim Dobbin for the support and fun he has provided over 50 years to the children of the district in his role as Santa.

Jim, a Tullygarley man, and his wife Frankie have been praised for giving the group’s events their full support over the years.

A spokesperson for Tullygarley Community Group said: “After 50 years, Jim has decided to hang up his beard and he will be sadly missed by the children and all the residents.

“Jim is a well-known and true Tullygarley man and took it upon himself to put something back into the community in any way he could.

“For this, he has the undying gratitude of the entire Tullygarley community and we wish him all the best for the future.”