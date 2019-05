Trophy time for Inver Area WI

Inver Area WI Area Competitions have been held in First Larne Church Hall.

The resulting Trophy Winners for 2019 were:

Class 1 Floral Art: Stewart Trophy, Caroline Barry, Gleno; Larne Borough Cup, Christine Keating, Larne; Floral Perpetual Trophy. Mary Rainey, Cairncastle; Magheramorne Trophy, Ida Woodside, Magheramorne; Magheramorne Vase, Mary Rainey, Cairncastle.

English Cup Institute With Most Points, Larne

Larne Borough Cup: Individual With Most Points, Ida Woodside, Magheramorne.

Class 2 Baking: Mullaaghdubh Cup, Maureen Dunwoody, Gleno; Glynn Candle, Ann Mundell, Gleno; Ballynure Trophy, Audrey Wilson, Gleno; Larne Trophy, Diane Murray, Magheramorne.

Cairncastle Cake Basket, Institute With Most Points, Gleno.

Betty Martin Cup: Individual With Most Points, Audrey Wilson, Gleno

Class 3 Handicrafts: Glynn Crystal Bowl, Janette Brenner, Gleno; McManus Trophy, Isobel Clark, Larne; Whitehead Trophy, Frances Hamilton, Larne; D McNeil Trophy, Audrey Wilson, Gleno.

McClintock Trophy: Institute With Most Points, Larne

Larne Borough Cup: Individual With Most Points, Elena Ferguson, Larne.

Class 4 Art: Warner Trophy, Jean Wilson, Millbrook; Kilkenny Jug, Ida Woodside, Magheramorne.

Larne Borough Cup: Institute With Most Points, Magheramorne

McConnell Rose Bowl Team Event: Magheramorne

Kirkpatrick Rose Bowl: Individual With Most Points, Ida Woodside

Chairperson’s Award: Jean Wilson, Millbrook.