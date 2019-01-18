Tributes to Larne lensman Alistair Mawhinney

Tributes have been paid to well-known Larne photographer Alistair Mawhinney.

Mr. Mawhinney, of Greenland Crescent, died suddenly at Antrim Hospital on Wednesday.

His funeral will take place on Saturday afternoon (January 19), in Gardenmore Presbyterian Church, in Larne, at 1.00 pm.

A press photographer, Alistair worked for the Larne Gazette newspaper, and more recently, as a freelance for the Larne Times.

Valerie Martin, Group Editor, said: “Alistair was such a well-known figure throughout the East Antrim area and beyond and his sudden passing on Wednesday was a shock not just to his colleagues at the Larne Times but many people in the community. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”

Alistair had been a familiar face at Inver Park football ground.

Larne Football Club said: “In his role as photographer, Alistair covered Larne matches for many years and became a familiar face to many. He will be sadly missed on match days.”

The club has offered condolences to his family.

Alistair had also been a member of Larne RNLI lifeboat crew.

Larne Lifeboat said: “It is with deep sadness that we bid farewell to Alistair Mawhinney who passed away on Wednesday 16th January. Alistair was our station press officer for many years as well as volunteering as Deputy Launching Authority.

“He was a valued and well-loved member of the Larne Lifeboat team. Alistair will be sadly missed by all his friends at Larne RNLI and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

A former Larne Gazette colleague said: “I have great memories of working alongside him at the Larne Gazette back in the day, and having the odd pint after work in The Cellars too. He was always in good form in and out of work and plenty of craic. And a decent snapper too. He’ll be sorely missed by all who knew him and all who loved him.”

Alistair is survived by daughter Michelle, son Derek and grand-daughter Alex.

He will be buried at Larne Cemetery.