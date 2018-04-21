Tributes to east Antrim men who died in light aircraft crash

Tributes have been paid to the two men from the east Antrim area who lost their lives in Thursday's aircraft crash.

They have been named as Bob Farmbrough, from Carrickfergus and Bryan Greenwood, from Larne.

The plane, a light aircraft, came down close to a wooded area near Nutts Corner, Co Antrim, shortly after noon on Thursday – two or three miles from Belfast International Airport.

Eyewitnesses have described the plane circling the area before coming down and catching fire after the collision.

It is understood that Mr Farmbrough was an experienced pilot while Mr Greenwood ran an aerial photography business.

Mr Farmborugh was also a member of Islandmagee Camera and Digital Imaging Club. In a statement, the club said: "It is with deep regret that I have learned that the pilot killed in the light aircraft crash near Nutts Corner last Thursday was our very respected member Bob Farmbrough.

"Bob was a long time member of the club and a great friend to us all. We are all deeply saddened by the news and our thoughts go out to his wife and family."

The two men were well-known at Ulster Flying Club, based in Newtownards.

"The Directors, members and staff of the Ulster Flying Club regret the tragic death of our longstanding member Mr Bob Farmbrough and friend Mr Bryan Greenwood," said airfield manager, Rodney Pritchard.

"Bob and Bryan were well known around the club and their absence due to this horrific accident will be sadly missed.

"The directors, members and staff wish to extend to the Farmbrough and Greenwood families our deepest sympathies and prayers at this very sad time."

A spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said investigators were on site on Thursday “to examine the wreckage of the aircraft and to start a field investigation looking at all aspects of the aircraft’s operation."

The aircraft wreckage was due to be recovered this weekend for more detailed examination.

"The AAIB investigation will take some time and an accident report will be released in due course," the spokesman added.