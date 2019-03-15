Tributes paid to Magheramorne Silver Band stalwart

Emotional tributes have been paid to the respected drum major of Magheramorne Silver Band, Ennis Gilbert.

The Ballycarry man joined the band as it was approaching its 95th anniversary and was one of the familiar faces on parade over the years.

Paying tribute, band chairperson Ariane Matthews said: “Magheramorne Silver Band deeply regret the passing of our stalwart drum major of almost 42 years, Ennis Gilbert.

“Ennis led the band with dignity and respect over many miles and was a cherished part of pur group. When the band steps out for our first parade in a few weeks it just won’t be the same.”

He also had a long association with Ballycarry and District Community Association. Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for the group said: “It is with a heavy heart that Ballycarry and District Community Association bring the sad news of the passing of Mr Ennis Gilbert.

“Ennis has been a faithful servant to Ballycarry Community Association for the 30 odd years it’s been going. Ennis faithfully took care of the centre grounds, opening the centre for all the events and he dressed the Community grounds every year for the Broadisland Gathering festival.

“Ennis proudly led Magheramorne Silver Band at the head of the Broadisland Gathering parade of townland banners. Ennis loved his village of Ballycarry. Ballycarry loved Ennis.

“Ballycarry and District Community Association share their deepest condolences with Ennis’ family circle.

Good night our dear beloved friend. Always in our hearts. RIP.”