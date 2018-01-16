Tributes paid to former Larne businessman

Tributes have been paid to Larne man, George Apsley.

Mr Apsley passed away on Monday, January 15.

He had served as the President of Magheramorne Silver Band, as well as being a well-known businessman in the region for many years.

Passing condolences to George’s family, a spokesperson for the band said: “It is with deep sadness that we have learnt of the passing of our President, Mr George Apsley.

“George, a former businessman and character of Larne, was a dedicated ambassador of our band even into his 90s and until his recent illness.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the entire family circle, particularly his wife Isabel, who lately was made the band’s first-ever Joint President alongside George.”

Speaking to the Times, fellow band member, Cllr Mark McKinty said: “George was an absolute stalwart of the community who earned the respect of the community, and whose positivity and smile was infectious.”

Paying tribute in a post on Facebook, a member of the public said: “A true gentleman, George will be sadly missed by our family. Condolences to Isabel and the family circle.”