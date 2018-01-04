Tributes paid to Brooke Harvey

Tributes have been paid to Carrickfergus teen, Brooke Harvey (18), who passed away on January 2.

Brooke, who suffered from an extremely rare genetic disorder, passed away at the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Brooke was one of just 100 people in the world born with Fucosidosis.

Due to her condition, the Roddensvale School pupil was confined to a wheelchair and required round-the-clock care.

Paying tribute to Brooke in a post on social media on January 2, a spokesperson for Roddensvale School said: “It is with huge sorrow we have to inform you that one of our pupils, Brooke Harvey, passed away peacefully this morning after a short illness.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Brooke’s mum, dad and the whole family circle at this terrible time.

“Brooke started Roddensvale in January 2003 and she was an absolute delight to have in school. Her smile lit up the room and she loved to be in the middle of all that was taking place. We will miss her dreadfully.”

Passing condolences, Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Cheryl Johnston said: “Beautiful Brooke. I’m so sorry. Thinking about you all.”

Brooke’s funeral service will be held in Mulhollands of Carrickfergus, 39/41 Irish Quarter South on Friday, January 5 at 2pm, followed by interment in Victoria Cemetery.