Tribute to Mid and East Antrim Foodbank volunteers

Big-hearted volunteers behind foodbank services in Mid and East Antrim have been praised by mayor Cllr. Lindsay Millar.

Cllr. Millar welcomed charity workers to the Dobbs Room in Carrick last Tuesday for an information session on the vital work carried out in the borough.

Foodbank volunteers were invited to Carrick Town Hall.

The Mayor said: “Larne and Carrickfergus foodbanks are part of The Trussell Trust’s UK-wide Foodbank network, which helps local churches and communities to open foodbanks.

“As many of you may already know, Larne and Carrickfergus foodbanks provide emergency food and practical support to local people and families in crisis.

“Sadly, for many reasons, people can find themselves in a crisis situation where they struggle to put food on the table - sometimes forced to choose between buying food or paying rent.

“In these crisis situations, and through a referral system, Foodbank can step in to provide three days’ nutritionally balanced food, offering a lifeline of hope in the most difficult of circumstances.

“There is a role for all of us to play in the foodbank initiative and today is about helping us to realise and understand what our role might be.

“I would take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to the many volunteers, donors, groups, churches, organisations and people who are already contributing to the foodbank network in Mid and East Antrim.

“Your commitment and service to your local community is invaluable and recognised by council.

“Putting People First is Mid and East Antrim’s first Community Plan, and has the vision of a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive community.

“Putting People First is about working in partnership with others to help make things better.

“I am sure you will agree with me when I say that the Larne and Carrickfergus Foodbank initiative is a wonderful demonstration of working in partnership for the greater good of our community.

“It is humbling to see our local community show such passion and commitment for their area, and for the people who live within it.”