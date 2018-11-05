Trespasser caught on camera on Belfast to Larne railway line

Police have issued a rail safety warning after a trespasser was caught on camera on the Belfast to Larne line.

The PSNI spoke out after a trespasser was caught on camera crossing the railway at Clipperstown in Carrick.

A spokesperson for PSNi Carrickfergus said: “This person may know the local timetable but it’s possible there could be unscheduled services running or maintenance trains using the lines, so this sort of behaviour is never a good idea.

“If you are doing this or indeed hanging around the train station or platform with no intention of travelling by train then you can be prosecuted by Translink for trespassing.

“If you need to cross the tracks, use the designated crossing areas.”