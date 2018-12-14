Tree of Remembrance fundraiser at Larne Asda store

The Rotary Club of Larne and Inner Wheel Club of Larne will be raising money for local causes at their Tree of Remembrance at Asda in Larne.

Yellow ribbons will be available for people to write a message on or just a person’s name who is no longer with them, from Monday December 17 until December 21.

Ald. Gerardine Mulvenna, Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr. Lindsay Millar, Asda community champion Catherine McCallion, Hazel Bell, president elect, Rotary Club of Larne, Cllr. Mark McKinty and Ald. Maureen Morrow are supporting the Tree of Remembrance at Asda Larne.

Anyone placing a ribbon on the tree can make a voluntary donation.

When the tree is removed and the ribbons taken off the tree they will be blessed by a local minister and destroyed.

The president of Rotary would like to thank the staff at Asda and Mid and East Antrim Council for their assistance in making this project possible.