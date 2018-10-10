Tree blocking Larne to Belfast railway line

Train passengers are being advised of disruption on the Larne to Belfast railway line this morning.

Translink has indicated that the line is blocked due to a fallen tree at Whiteabbey.

A spokesperson said: “There is a tree down on the railway line near Whiteabbey. This is affecting services on the Larne and Derry~Londonderry lines.

“Trains are operating between Whiteabbey and Larne and between Antrim and Derry~Londonderry.

“Bus substitutions are being arranged between Whiteabbey and Lanyon Place and between Antrim and Lanyon Place stations. And train tickets will be honoured on scheduled bus services along the Shore Road.

“Crews are working to remove the obstruction.”