Travel disruption across region

Ferry and rail services have been impacted across east Antrim.

P&O sailings between Cairnryan and Larne have been cancelled due to the weather.

A spokesperson for the ferry operator said: “We’re sorry to say that due to Storm Diana the 7.30am and 10.30am sailings on our Cairnryan to Larne route have been cancelled.

“Please call our contact centre on 01304 44 88 88 to rebook if possible.”

The train line between Antrim and Mossley West has re-opened after a vehicle hit a bridge.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Speed restrictions in place, so delays and disruption possible for a time.”

Meanwhile, the train service between Greenisland and Yorkgate will not be selling tickets until further notice. Passengers will be required to purchase tickets from the conductor.

The train line between Larne Harbour and Whitehead has also reopened after being closed due to adverse weather conditions yesterday.