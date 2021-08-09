Woman hospitalised after Coast Road collision

Detailing the incident in a statement issued to the Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At round 1.05pm, it was reported that a silver Peugeot 206 had been involved in a collision.

“The road was closed for a short period of time to allow emergency services to clear the road. One woman was taken to taken to hospital for her injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, or who has dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 923 08/08/21.”

The road was closed on August 8.

