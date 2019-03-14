Translink issues apology after Larne line disruption

Translink has apologised to commuters following a series of delays on the Larne train line in recent days.

Travel was disrupted at periods for rail users between Larne and Whitehead from March 7 with the issue being ‘resolved’ yesterday (Wednesday).

A bus substitute was provided during the disruption, but a number of people took to social media to complain about this service.

Commenting on Twitter, a number of passengers said their substitute bus arrived after the train had left the station.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We apologise to our passengers who have experienced delays due to an issue with signalling at Magheramorne.

“This caused issues for trains operating between Whitehead and Larne. The technical issue was resolved on Wednesday and services resumed.

“Passengers who experienced delays as a result can avail of our Delay/Repay scheme, details of which are available on the Translink website. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”