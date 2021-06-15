Section of Coast Road closed for sea defence repair works
Motorists are advised that a section of the A2 Coast Road in east Antrim is closed for works to the sea defence wall.
The lane closure, which commenced today (Tuesday), is operating from Upper Waterloo Road, Larne to Dickeystown Road, Glenarm.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The closure is required for sea defence repair work along A2 Coast Road. The closure is to operate daily.
“Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays expected.”
The work is being carried out by a DfI Roads contractor.
Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of up to five minutes.
The work is due to be completed by 5.30pm on Friday, July 9.
----
--
