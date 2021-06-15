Section of Coast Road closed for sea defence repair works

Motorists are advised that a section of the A2 Coast Road in east Antrim is closed for works to the sea defence wall.

By Russell Keers
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 9:32 am

The lane closure, which commenced today (Tuesday), is operating from Upper Waterloo Road, Larne to Dickeystown Road, Glenarm.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The closure is required for sea defence repair work along A2 Coast Road.﻿ The closure is to operate daily.

“Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays expected.”

The work is being carried out by a DfI Roads contractor.

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of up to five minutes.

The work is due to be completed by 5.30pm on Friday, July 9.

