Road safety improvements at Beltoy crossroads

East Antrim Ulster Unionist Party MLA Roy Beggs says the measures, confirmed following correspondence with DfI Roads, will be where the road meets the Manse Road, Ballywillin Road and Upper Carneal Road.

Mr Beggs said: “I am aware of a road traffic collision that occurred in April at the end of the Upper Carneal Road, at the junction of the Beltoy Road with the Manse Road.

“I hope all the proposed improvements will be completed soon and that these enhancements will make the visibility approaching the junctions safe.”

Roy Beggs MLA at Manse Road.

He added the work will include the provision of advance warning signage and refreshing road markings.

--

Click here to read: Masked man attacks road safety van with baseball bat in Carrickfergus

--