Prestigious accolades for east Antrim Translink stations

The east Antrim sites are among 36 bus and train stations selected for a winning plaque across the Translink network.

The accolade is awarded to Translink stations and depots whose teams have gone over and above to enhance customer experience, safety and environmental performance, rewarding staff who go the extra mile in making Translink a recognised leader in corporate responsibility.

Translink CEO, Chris Conway, said: “Following a really challenging year and a half, these awards are even more relevant as we celebrate and recognise the efforts of employees who contribute to delivering the Translink SPIRIT by making a positive and lasting difference, improving the passenger journey experience, demonstrating the company’s corporate responsibility focus and instilling a sense of pride in our workspace and its place within the local community.

Translink’s Angela McAdam, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Rachel Vaughan with Andy Bate from Translink at Carrickfergus Train Station. Photo by Aaron McCracken

“I want to congratulate Carrickfergus Train Station, Whitehead Rail Halt and Larne Bus Station and all our plaque winners and thank them for the key role they have played in making stations and spaces a welcoming place to be and for enhancing our local communities.”

The awards embrace the four main corporate responsibility themes – Go Safe, Go Eco, Go Healthy and Go Together – and are judged across key criteria assessing resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour and leadership.

The ‘SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards’ are independently judged by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Rachel Vaughan with Translink’s Andy Bate and Michael McKinty at Whitehead Train Halt. Photo by Aaron McCracken.

