Man hospitalised after Larne collision

In a statement issued to the Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 6pm on June 20, police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorbike in the Shanes Hill Road area of Kilwaughter.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage. The road was closed for a short period of time.”

----

One man was taken to hospital.

Click here to read Call for Whitehead’s Reward4Waste trial to be expanded across Mid and East Antrim

--

A message from the Editor: