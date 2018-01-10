Man hospitalised after collision involving a car and a tractor

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to a road traffic collision in the Larne area on Monday evening.

The Times understands that the incident was reported at approximately 8.05pm.

Detailing the rescue, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a road traffic collision involving a car and a tractor at Larne Road, Larne.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to release a 52-year-old man from the vehicle. He was conveyed to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Larne station attended the incident.”