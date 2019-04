An earlier problem with the level crossing on the Jordanstown Road in Newtownabbey has now been resolved.

Translink had posted on Twitter this morning, stating that due to a problem at the level crossing there could be possible delays or disruption on the Belfast to Larne line.

It is understood the issue had caused travel disruption for motorists and rail passengers.

At 11.20am a Translink spokesperson confirmed the issue has now been resolved.