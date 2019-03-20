Larne Half Marathon traffic diversions this Saturday (March 23)

Motorists are being advised of traffic diversions this Saturday (March 23) in connection with Larne Half Marathon.

Larne Athletic Club, which is hosting the annual event, has issued the following information:

“All Coastal traffic (regardless of where they’re coming from) will be encouraged to use alternative routes, via Millbrook, Drumahoe Road, Ballymullock Road, Drumnegreagh Road.

“From 9am onwards traffic will be restricted around Tower Road, Chaine Memorial Road and Bay Road. Participants are asked to use the event car parks.

“In the town centre, including the Victoria Road/Glenarm Road Junction, delays are expected from 11am to approximately 11.30pm. With so many runners due to be on the route, local drivers are asked to allow extra time for coastal journeys (residents, Cairndhu Golf Club, Carnfunnock traffic) and exercise extreme caution for runners when travelling on the route.

“Ballygally residents will also be impacted from around 11.30am to 12.50pm and residents are asked once again to allow extra time for planned journeys within this time.

“A large team of volunteer marshals will be positioned on the 13.1 Mile course to ensure that any questions from the public are answered, and that consideration is given to the safety of both runners and motorists. “Members of the public are asked to work along with the marshals and local police in order to create an atmosphere that everyone can enjoy safely.”