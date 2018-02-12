Gritting lorry collides with traffic lights in icy conditions

Engineers were tasked to the scene after a gritting lorry slid into traffic lights in Larne.

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “During salting operations yesterday evening (February 11) at approximately 7pm, a gritting lorry slid into a traffic light on the Old Glenarm Road at the Greenland Road junction.

“The driver was not injured, there was minimal damage to the vehicle and the driver was able to continue salting the route. The traffic light was made safe and fully repaired today (February 12).”