Girl hospitalised following collision

A young female pedestrian was taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in Larne.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) was notified of an incident involving a car and a young female pedestrian at 3.28pm yesterday.

A NIAS spokesperson said: “Two Rapid Response Paramedics, one ambulance officer and one A and E crew were despatched. The charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.

“After assessment and initial treatment at the scene the patient was transferred by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The collision occurred in the Victoria Road area of the town. The road was closed between Agnew Street and Gloucester Avenue for several hours.