East Antrim road closed after collision
Motorists are being asked to seek an alternative route following a road traffic collision near Glenariff Forest Park.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Glenravel Road has been closed in both directions at Cargan near Glenariff Forest Park following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.”
There are no further details at this time.
