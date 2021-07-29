East Antrim road closed after collision

Motorists are being asked to seek an alternative route following a road traffic collision near Glenariff Forest Park.

Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:29 am

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Glenravel Road has been closed in both directions at Cargan near Glenariff Forest Park following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.”

There are no further details at this time.

The road is closed.

