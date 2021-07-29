East Antrim road closed after collision

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Glenravel Road has been closed in both directions at Cargan near Glenariff Forest Park following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.