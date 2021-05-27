Drivers warned of delays after road traffic crash on M2 near Sandyknowes
Police have reported a road traffic collision took place this morning (Thursday) on the M2 motorway just after junction 4 at Sandyknowes.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 8:14 am
A police spokesperson said earlier that one lane of the motorway had been closed and that motorists should allow extra time for their journey or seek an alternative route.
All lanes have now been reopened but drivers should still expect delays until traffic returns to normal.