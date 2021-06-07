‘Disruptive’ train passengers causing delays to east Antrim service
Commuters are being advised of delays to a Northern Ireland Railways service between Whitehead and Belfast today (Monday) due to “disruptive passengers.”
Posting on Twitter, a Translink spokesperson said: “Due to disruptive passengers, the 11.15am from Whitehead to Belfast is being delayed at Trooperslane.”
There are no further details at this time.
----
Click here to read Greenisland girl Khaleesi (3) raising funds for defibrillator with sponsored walk
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.