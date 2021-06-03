Delays possible during emergency NIE works in Larne
Motorists are advised that delays are possible due to emergency Northern Ireland Electricity Networks works in the Bank Road area of Larne.
Commenting on the works, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Due to emergency NIE works in Larne, the traffic lights at Carnduff Bridge Glynn and A2 Bank Road are currently off.
“Delays are possible in this area. Please approach this area with caution and allow more time for your journey until NIE have resolved this problem.”
