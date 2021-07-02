Coast Road closure due to 10k race
Motorists have been warned that diversions will be in place along part of the scenic Antrim Coast Road tomorrow (Saturday, July 3) due to an athletics event.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 9:42 pm
Police confirmed that the A2 Coast Road will be closed from Ballygally (Coast Road / Cairncastle Road junction) to Drumnagreagh (Coast Road / Drumnagreagh Road junction) as a result of the Coastal 10k Run, organised by Larne Athletics Club.
They say the road closure will be in place from approximately 9.15am until 12 noon and that diversions will be signposted.
This is the first year this event has been held. Larne AC describe the new race as catering for “the newest of beginners through to seasoned internationals”.
