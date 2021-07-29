Coach to be recovered following east Antrim collision

For more details on this morning’s collision, read here

Providing an update this afternoon, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Between Waterfoot and Martinstown, the Glenravel Road remains closed in both directions at the junction with Ballyemon Road close to Glenariff Forest Park following a road traffic collision this morning.

“They are waiting for the recovery of a coach before the road can be reopened.

Traffic and travel

“Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.”

