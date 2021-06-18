Carnlough road closed for resurfacing works
Motorists are advised that a section of the Garron Road in Carnlough is closed for resurfacing works.
The road closure, which commenced today (Friday), is operating from Branch Road to Tower Road (Waterfoot side).
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The road closure is required for resurfacing works. The closure is to operate continuously.
“An alternative route is A42 Ballymena Road - Knockan Road - A43 Cushendall Road - A43 Glenravel - A43 Glenariffe Road and vice versa.”
The work is being carried out by a DfI Roads contractor.
Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of up to five minutes.
The work is due to be completed by 2.30pm on June 18.
