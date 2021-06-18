Carnlough road closed for resurfacing works

The road closure, which commenced today (Friday), is operating from Branch Road to Tower Road (Waterfoot side).

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The road closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿ The closure is to operate continuously.

“An alternative route is A42 Ballymena Road - Knockan Road - A43 Cushendall Road - A43 Glenravel - A43 Glenariffe Road and vice versa.”

Garron Road. Pic by Google.

The work is being carried out by a DfI Roads contractor.

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of up to five minutes.

The work is due to be completed by 2.30pm on June 18.

