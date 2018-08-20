Call for motorists to be considerate near stadium

Police are urging road users to be mindful of where they are parking after a number of traffic issues close to Inver Park on Saturday.

Police took to social media to appeal to motorists following Larne’s match with Ballinamallard.

Sgt McIlroy said: “In the pre-match write up, the club asked the fans to be considerate when parking close to Inver Park.

“There are a number of car parks within walking distance, and using these means it’s easier to get away, avoiding the bottle neck at the bottom of the Inver Road.

“The inevitable success will mean bigger crowds, so parking issues will need to be addressed.

“At Larne’s next home game, after you decide what kit you’re wearing - think about where’s best to park!”