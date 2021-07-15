Ballycarry road closed after collision

Road users are being advised to avoid the Beltoy Road in Ballycarry following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:03 pm

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Beltoy Road in Ballycarry following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“The road is currently closed. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

There are no further details at this time.

