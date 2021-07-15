Ballycarry road closed after collision
Road users are being advised to avoid the Beltoy Road in Ballycarry following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Beltoy Road in Ballycarry following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
“The road is currently closed. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
There are no further details at this time.
----
Click here to read New opening hours introduced for Mid and East Antrim Council’s leisure centres
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.