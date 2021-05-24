A8 closed due to overturned vehicle
Motorists are being advised to seek an alternative route after a section of the A8 Belfast-bound has been closed due to an ongoing incident.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The A8 Larne Road has been closed Belfast-bound close to the turn off for Ballynure. This is due to an overturned vehicle.
“Please seek an alternative route.”
There are no further details at this time.
