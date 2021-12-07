A8 closed after collision

Road users are advised that a section of the A8 Larne Road is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 4:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:07 pm

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Larne Road, Ballyclare has been closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “The A8 dual carriageway has been closed in both directions. Police are setting up diversions.”

Traffic and travel

There are no further details at this time.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.

MotoristsPoliceBallyclarePSNIDepartment for Infrastructure