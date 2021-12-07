A8 closed after collision
Road users are advised that a section of the A8 Larne Road is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Larne Road, Ballyclare has been closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “The A8 dual carriageway has been closed in both directions. Police are setting up diversions.”
There are no further details at this time.
