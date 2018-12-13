Traffic lights to be installed at Antiville Road junction after 150 new homes occupied

Traffic lights will be installed at the junction of Donaghy’s Lane and Antiville Road after 150 new houses planned for Larne west are occupied.

The announcement was made by DUP MLA Gordon Lyons following a meeting with Dfi Roads on Wednesday.

Mr. Lyons indicated that in the meantime, the department will “explore the option of a left hand turning lane” which he believes will help to “ease the traffic problems that many are experiencing on a daily basis”.

He added: “However, with hundreds of new houses being planned in the area, congestion will increase and traffic lights will be necessary.

“We welcome that there is an agreement to install these once there are more than 150 homes occupied.

“We continue to work with DfI Roads to find a solution for the junction of the Linn Road/Antiville Road.”

Mr. Lyons has also urged residents to inform him of traffic problems experienced elsewhere in the town.