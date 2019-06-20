Trains suspended after vehicle strikes bridge

Train services were temporarily halted after a vehicle struck a bridge in the Whiteabbey area this afternoon.

Detailing the incident, a Translink spokesperson said: “A vehicle struck a railway bridge on the line at Whiteabbey at approximately 12pm today (Thursday, June 20).

“Due to safety concerns, all train services were suspended from using the bridge until an inspection had been carried out to ensure its’ integrity and safety and the all-clear was given.

“Once this inspection had been completed to our engineers’ satisfaction, the line was operational again by 12.45pm.”