A temporary lane closure will operate on the Redlands Road in Larne today.

The lane closure, which commenced at 9.30am, will be in operation from the A8 Harbour Highway Roundabout to Larne Harbour Roundabout.

The closure is required off-peak for repairs to mobile network mast.

The work is being conducted by DfI Roads contractors.

Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to five minutes.

The road is due to be completed by 5pm.