Section of Coast Road closed following landslide

Diversions are currently in place after a section of the Coast Road was closed due to a rock fall.

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “As a result of heavy rain and snow fall onto already saturated ground, a small isolated section of the A2 Coast Road (The Cloney) approximately one mile north of Glenarm has become unstable.

“This has resulted in some material slipping onto the roadway. A full road closure has been put in place as DfI Roads Engineers carry out a full investigation and remove the material from the road.”

Police have advised motorists to follow the diversions along the Straidkilly Road with care.