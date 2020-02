Motorists are advised that part of the A2 Coast Road is blocked following a rock fall.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Coast Road is closed from the junction of Ballyvaddy Road, Carnlough and Straidkilly Road, Glenarm due to a landslide.

“The road is impassable whilst Road Service NI are working on clearing the obstruction, which may take some time.

“Please follow the diversions along the Straidkilly Road with care.”