Advice has been issued to ferry passengers after sailings between Larne and Cairnryan were cancelled this morning.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for P&O said: "We're sorry to advise that due to adverse weather conditions, our 10.30am departures from Larne and Cairnryan have been cancelled. To re-book, please call us on +44 1304 44 88 88. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."