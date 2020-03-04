Rock fall closes a section of the A2

Diversions are currently in place after a section of the Coast Road was closed due to a rock fall.

Detailing the incident last week, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “As a result of heavy rain and snow fall onto already saturated ground, a small isolated section of the A2 Coast Road (The Cloney) approximately one mile north of Glenarm has become unstable.

“This has resulted in some material slipping onto the roadway. A full road closure has been put in place as DfI Roads engineers carry out a full investigation and remove the material from the road.”

Police have advised motorists to follow the diversions along the Straidkilly Road with care.

In an update on Monday, the Department said the road is likely to remain closed until Friday, March 13, while repairs are undertaken.