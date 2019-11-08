Road closed following Newtownabbey collision

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route following a road traffic collision in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey.

Detailing the collision, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The A2 Shore Road has been closed in both directions between Station Road and Rushpark Roundabout. This is likely to remain closed for some time.

Traffic and travel.

“There are long delays on all approaches and drivers should seek an alternative route.”

There are no further details at this time.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At this time both lanes, in both directions outside Newtownabbey PSNI Station are closed due to a road traffic collision.

“This runs between the Station Road and the roundabout at the junction with the M5. Please have patience and seek an alternative route.”

Urging students to be careful on their journey to the Northern Regional College Newtownabbey campus, a college spokesperson said: “Our Newtownabbey campus is open this morning (Friday).

“The road in front of the campus is currently closed due to a traffic accident. You may not be able to access the campus by car until midday. Roads around the area are very busy, so please be careful.”