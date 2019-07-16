PSNI appeal after Carnlough collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a “serious” road traffic collision on the Garron Road outside Carnlough on Saturday afternoon (July 13).

The collision, involving a car and motorcycle, occurred just before 3.00 pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries sustained as a result of the collision.

PSNI Larne is appealing to anyone who was travelling at Garron Road on Saturday afternoon and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision to contact officers in Larne on 101 quoting reference 1139 13/07/19.