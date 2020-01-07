Larne road closed for works

A closure will operate on a section of the A8 Harbour Highway this week.

The temporary lane closure, which commenced at 9.30am on Monday, January 6, will be in place from the junction of the ramp/ Circular Road on-slip to the junction of Redlands Roundabout.

The closure is required daily (9.30am to 4.30pm) for VRS repair works.

The work is being carried out by DfI Roads contractor.

The scheme is set to be completed by 4.30pm on Friday, January 10.

Road users are advised to expect a delay of up to five minutes.