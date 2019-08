Motorists are being advised to expect delays during a programme of works in Carnlough.

A temporary lane closure on the A2 Marine Road from its junction with Whitehill Road to the junction with Bridge Street commenced at 9.30am this morning.

The closure, which is set to run until 4pm on Friday. August 9, is required to assist with excavation and cable laying on behalf of NIE.

Two-way traffic controls will be in operation.

Road users are advised to expect delays of up to five minutes.